Keanu Reeves will release his next two movies in streaming

Actor Keanu Reeves is one of the most requested today, but his upcoming films will go directly to the domestic market.

You have to start getting used to the fact that more and more film releases decide to go directly to streaming or even to have simultaneous releases in cinemas and digital platforms. So no wonder Bill & Ted Face The Music has changed the release date once again. But they have confirmed that the film can be seen from home as well as in theaters. Which means that Keanu Reeves’ upcoming films , this one and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run , will head straight to streaming.

However, when it comes to Bill & Ted Face The Music , we can now expect it to arrive on Tuesday, September 1. Although it will also be screened in all theaters that are open at that time, but it will be released mainly on demand from the same day, so it is only the last major production that avoids the traditional film launch and takes advantage of the potential to make it available to people in digital. Thanks to Orion’s decision , we won’t have to wait until next year to see Alex Winter (Smosh: The Movie) and Keanu Reeves ( Matrix , John Wick ) as Bill and Ted again.

What is this movie?

Bill & Ted Face The Music is the third installment of the temporary space travelers played by Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, who reprise their roles from the movie The Mind-Blowing Journey of Bill and Ted (1991), which was a sequel to The Mind-Blowing Adventures of Bill and Ted (1989). Almost 30 years have passed since we last saw the duo together, so it’s good that we don’t have to wait any longer. Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine are also the couple’s daughters, with William Sadler returning as Grim Reaper .

Bill and Ted are caught up in a rut in their middle ages, until they are visited by a future time traveler (Kristen Schaal) who tells them that they are needed to create a song in the next 78 minutes to save the world. We’ll find out if they succeed when the movie starring Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves hits the digital market and a limited number of theaters.