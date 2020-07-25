Kanye West does not want to receive Kim Kardashian at his ranch in Wyoming, but he does want Justin Bieber

Rapper Kanye West, 43, is said not to want his wife Kim Kardashian, 39, to go see him at his ranch in Wyoming because, according to him, the TV star only intends to “lock him up” for his episode. bipolar. Still, the Yeezy businessman and CEO preferred to receive a visit from his friend, pop singer Justin Bieber, 26, on Friday afternoon. West himself made the meeting with Bieber public on Twitter.

“DD and JB discussed new prototype spray foam walls on the YZY campus,” wrote the interpreter of “Jesus is King” with a photo of Bieber sitting next to a West collaborator in the warehouse on the Yeezy campus. Both of them, with their backs to the camera, seemed to be in the middle of a comfortable conversation. The site also included lights, a clothes iron, and other apparent props.

The “Yummy” singer had a green hoodie, a dark green baseball cap, and shorts. Kanye and Justin maintain a long-standing friendship. Bieber has appeared during West’s Sunday services and has often expressed his support and admiration for the rap superstar. The pop star arrived at the ranch in his luxurious bus, which was parked alongside other vehicles from Kanye and his friends.

Justin is enjoying a road trip with his wife Hailey Baldwin , 23, and his beloved dog Oscar. The model did not appear in the photos. Possibly, she would have been staying inside her motorhome. While all that was happening on Friday, a source close to West and Kardashian told The Sun that the Keeping Up whit the Kardashians diva , despite not being able to travel to Wyoming, keeps in touch with her partner by calls.

According to the British tabloid, Kardashian is “constantly talking” to the father of her four children in the midst of her marital problems. She is determined to assist him in his bipolar battle. The SKIMS and KKW Beauty CEO acknowledges that her husband needs help and is “focused on keeping him healthy.” The source says that she speaks to him regularly, but still he refuses to receive her visit.