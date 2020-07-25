Is there a hidden story? Harry Styles and Taylor Swift united by a cardigan

UNITED STATES.- Strong emotions are the favorite dish of the famous singer, Taylor Swift . After a sudden disappearance, the interpreter of “Lover” decided to return with very good news for her most loyal fans. Well, not just one, but an endless amount of news that nobody expected, because everyone thought that the American was facing some bad moment in her life.

Swift did not report on the release of a new album, but the immediate release of the video “Cardigan”, the promotional single for this album. ” Folklore ” is the name of the singer’s 8th album, and despite being born in times of coronavirus , her success is already guaranteed. In less than 24 hours, the audiovisual material already has more than 15 million reproductions.

All these joys, Taylor Swift shared them , through the platform of the snapshots. Although in the beginning, everything seemed to be an endless mystery, by putting the pieces of the “puzzle” together, the truth was learned. As a suspense, Tay shared nine images at different times, from last July 24, to form the cover of the new album. She then revealed detailed information such as the name and time of its release.