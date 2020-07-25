Irina Shayk and Joan Smalls pose together for a beauty campaign

Irina Shayk and Joan Smalls are two of the most powerful supermodels of the moment. Each with its charm and personalized style, they compete for the podium in an industry ruled by the new generation of it girls and influencers, led by Kendall Jenner , sisters Hadid and Kaia Gerber.

After several months of inactivity at work and mutual activist commitment to the Black Lives Matter movement , both icons join forces for the new fragrance campaign of Victoria’s Secret, the most popular lingerie firm in the world. Years ago, we saw them parading in their iconic annual parade , before their controversial cancellation on the grounds of discrimination and racism.

Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk in the new Victoria´s Secret campaign. (Photo: Victoria´s Secret)

The dynamic duo promotes the new version of the Bombshell scent , one of the most representative of the brand. Dressed in black , they exude sensuality under the lens of Zoey Grossman and immortalize her beauty in a memorable advertising video.

Irina Shayk wore a Charleston-style dress. (Photo: Victoria´s Secret)

For her part, Irina wears a Charleston-style minidress , decorated with long fringes around the entire design. Joan, on the other hand, dazzles with casual chic tailor styling , which she wore over a semi-transparent lingerie bodice.

Joan wore a tailor suit over a lingerie bodice. (Photo: Victoria´s Secret)

“We really gave a little bit of ourselves to this campaign: it’s me being me and Joan being Joan, ” said the former Bradley Cooper, whom we saw shine a few days ago in Burberry’s new fall production.