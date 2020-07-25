How are you recovering from the coronavirus? Clarissa Molina breaks the silence

UNITED STATES.- The actress, model and Dominican host Clarissa Molina announced on her Facebook account that ‘she is fine’ and continues to recover from the coronavirus , so, at the request of the public, and just as she did on her Instagram account , decided to share on that social network also the home remedies that he has been taking to overcome this new disease.

“I’m fine thanks God! I have much more energy than before; For example, my head has been hurting a little, it has given me a little sleep, and when I speak, my breath goes a little. But everything is fine, thank God, with a good attitude, which is the most important thing, ”said the host.

“(You have to) have a positive mind, because fear is the disease that is worse in the world than anything else. You have to think that everything will be fine, that it is a process, but everything will be fine, “reiterated the 28-year-old beauty queen, who is recovering from her illness at home.

And he specified that the first remedy he takes is a combination of honey, lemon, garlic, onion and ginger, which must be left to rest for at least an hour; the second is a cinnamon, lemon, apple, ginger and clove tea. And a third remedy that he said has been recommended but has not been is a mixture of garlic, celery and watercress beaten with a cup of milk.

Clarissa added that she has also sprayed with eucalyptus oil, which must be poured in very hot water and with the help of a towel around the pot, proceed to absorb the steam. “Those are the remedies that I have been doing at home; I hope it works for you. To the people who are going through this I send a hug from a distance. Rest assured that everything will be fine, “said the beautiful girl.