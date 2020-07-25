Gwyneth Paltrow reveals how she learned her sex tricks

The actress Gwyneth Paltrow has returned to be the protagonist for a topic related to sex , and it is that the actress has revealed in one of her last interviews one of the most curious aspects of her private life. Although a few months ago she was the protagonist for throwing scented candles to her private parts that generated a lot of controversy, this time the actress has been for talking about how she learned to perform oral sex.

The actress has returned to star in a sexual theme

It was in the Literally with Rob Lowe podcast where the successful actress explained in almost every detail this event that took place during her adolescence. Rob Lowe is the other protagonist of the story, since it was his current wife who explained everything to Gwyneth Paltrow. We are talking about Sheryl Berkoff, whom she met when she was 15 or 16 years old and who was dating actor Keanu Reeves at the time . Berkoff was a makeup artist, and at the time they met, she was putting makeup on her mother, Blythe Danner.

The protagonist of The Matrix was the platonic love of a very young Gwyneth Paltrow, as she herself has revealed, and that is why they both struck up a friendship. “I immediately became obsessed with her,” he begins explaining to the actress. “I was dating Keanu Reeves, my ‘crush’, and he was so great. I knew he smoked and he was coming to smoke with me behind the trailer, and there, he taught me how to do oral sex , and you know, all the classic things about Sheryl I loved her. I thought she was the coolest girl of all time, “he added.

Her relationship with the renowned actor did not last forever and shortly after ending her love with Keanu Reeves, the one she still maintains with Rob Lowe began today. Without a doubt, that relationship will not only be remembered by both of them, but it has also served Gwyneth Paltrow to discover one of the facets of her private life.