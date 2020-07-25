Greta Thunberg wins a million euros and invests them in the environment

The activist won the Gulbenkian Award, which recognizes outstanding individuals or organizations in “mitigating and adapting to climate change.”

The environmental activist has confirmed that she will use the money through her foundation to “do good in the world”. She will donate €100,000 to the SOS Amazonia campaign that is fighting against the spread of Covid-19 in Brazil, her movement is also actively fighting against the destruction of the natural environment through the Stop Ecocide foundation, which will receive the same contribution.

The award was announced this Monday at the headquarters of the Gulbenkian Foundation in Lisbon by the institution’s president, Isabel Mota, who noted in a statement that this award underscores the institution’s commitment “to the urgency of climate action”. The organizers did not hesitate to give the prize to the little girl because they consider her “one of the most notable figures of our day”.

The president of the jury for the award and former president of Portugal, Jorge Sampaio, explained that the young woman won among 136 options from 46 different countries.

On her social networks Greta explained: “I am incredibly honored to receive the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity! We are in a climate emergency and my foundation will donate as soon as possible all the million euros to support organizations and projects that fight for a sustainable world, they defend nature and support people who are suffering the worst impacts of the climate and the ecological crisis. ” @worldly