Great! Millie Bobby Brown is ready for summer with this outfit

United Kingdom.- Young actress Millie Bobby Brown is on the rise in her career in Hollywood. And it is that his participation in the series Stranger Things, from Netflix, was his sure ticket to stardom revealing his potential. Each of her movements generates thousands of reactions in her fans as in the tabloid press. So it’s no wonder that her most recent Instagram post went viral in no time. Is that in addition to acting, at 16 she also has qualities to pose on camera?

During this time of quarantine, Millie has dedicated herself to sharing her day to day on social networks to be closer to her fans. This time, she decided to use a denim outfit that is the trend of the season. In this postcard, the British woman wore a flat black hat, a jacket and denim pants combined with a black T-shirt plus a bag with a plush style. The photo was rained by the “Likes”: more than 3 million to be exact with 34 thousand messages, highlighting the one on Netflix that praised how it looked.

Among the compliments that stood out the most: “What a girl’s beauty”, “Always so beautiful, I admire you for that”, “You are very talented, keep it up”, “I love that urban way of dressing”, “She is a good actress and it is fashionable ”. Meanwhile, other users referred to the evolution that Millie Bobby Brown has had , as she has now dedicated herself to jewelry design at the hands of the Pandora firm. To know more details enter this previous news.

Millie Bobby Brown’s appearance

Although it is difficult to assimilate, Millie Bobby is 16 years old, but her style and way of grooming make her look a little older than she really is. However, there is no doubt that she has an exquisite taste to dress and the cameras adore her. But after publishing these postcards, many of her fans did not agree with the clothes and styling she used because she considered it too much.

However, part of the comments that sparked the debate on Instagram were the following: “It is so worrying that so many children feel the need to appear older than they are on social networks”, “Act and be the owner of your age. When you get very old you wish you had. “” Baby, how old are you? “” The problem is not that Millie dresses this way. It is the fact that creepy adults are organizing her like this in photoshoots even though she is 16 and a minor. ” So far, the also protagonist of The Adventures of Enola Holmes has not spoken to clarify her point of view and appease the waves.