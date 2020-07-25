From Cardi B’s Birkin bag to Sandra Bullock’s Andy Warhol: the most eccentric gifts from celebrities to their children

Giant stuffed animals, huge play houses, rooms with light decorations, haute couture garments or pieces with diamonds. These are some of the gifts that celebrities make to their children, spending thousands of euros.

Cardi B

Cardi B’s daughter, Kulture, has turned two months old this month and, instead of receiving toys like any child, her parents have given her a Birkin bag, from the Hermès firm, in pink valued at $ 8,000 (almost 7,000 euros). The rapper’s followers have criticized this ostentatious gesture, especially considering that in the video she has shared it is seen how the girl detaches herself from the accessory within seconds of picking it up.

The artist wanted to settle the matter in the following way: “When celebrities buy jewelry and designer things for their children, people always say: ‘Children don’t care about any of that. They just want toys and candy. ‘ It is true, children like toys and candy, but they also go outside. Children go to restaurants, to elegant places … And the children of celebrities also pose on the red carpet. And if I go to the top and her father also, then she will not be less. “

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Since Blue Ivy Carter, the first daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, came into the world in January 2012, she has never lacked for anything. Her crib in the shape of a float cost almost 15,000 euros and the bathtub covered in Swarovski crystals, more than 4,000, a gift Kelly Rowland, companion of the singer in the group Destiny’s Child. Those valuable possessions were followed by a high chair also with crystals from the same brand, diamond earrings, a gold rocking horse, baby bottles with sapphires, Tom Ford shoes, replicas of cars like Ferrari, a 60,000 euro Barbie doll … All this before turning nine years old.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

The firstborn of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is not far behind either. North West is now seven years old, but from the age of three he has a dressing room of 180 square meters and valued at more than two million dollars. There she keeps clothes and accessories from Chanel, Balenciaga, Givenchy and Oscar de la Renta, among other great firms. To dress according to trends, it has two stylists and a tailor. The businesswoman also pays a personal hairdresser for her daughter and pays 10,000 euros a month in beauty treatments for the little girl.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster has nothing to envy her cousin North West. An impressive birthday party or a huge two-story playhouse, Christmas gift from her grandmother, Kris Jenner, are some of the whims of the two-year-old. Also at Christmas, the little girl from the Kardashian clan presented her daughter with a diamond ring and a horse they named Olaf, like the snowman from Frozen, the Disney movie.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

From a very young age, Surie Cruise, now 14 years old, has been one of the most spoiled girls in Hollywood. He has an enviable wardrobe, which he has displayed since he was a baby, and his parents have given him everything: a pony, jewelry, a small Mercedes Benz for 5,000 euros and even a house in a tree, valued at $ 70,000, with electricity, rugs and a babysitter to take care of her.

Victoria and David Beckham

Victoria and David Beckham’s four children — Brooklyn, 21; Romeo, 17; Cruz, 15; and little Harper, 9, have always been entertained by their parents. The older one learned to drive with luxury cars and from a young age they gave him replicas of high-end models, such as Porsche. In addition, his parents spent more than 26,000 euros on a fiber optic system to reproduce a starry sky in their room. For Romeo they paid 170,000 euros in a wooden fortress. But the most pampered is the smallest of the family. Decorating her room cost more than 200,000 euros and the designer and footballer have no problem spending money for beauty treatments and clothing from brands such as Stella McCartney or Burberry.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey starred in one of the most talked about covers in history when she decided to pose nude and pregnant with her twins: Moroccan Scott and Monroe, now nine years old. When they were babies, their diapers were fastened with diamond safety pins. Now they sleep on sheets of 3,500 euros and play with a life-size stuffed giraffe.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

The sheets in which the twins of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian slept as children, cost 28,000 euros and played with rattles decorated with diamonds.

Adele

Now they are divorced, but when Adele and Simon Konecki had Angelo Adkins, now seven, they did not hesitate to give him everything. The singer and her then husband spent more than 17,000 euros on a room for the little one to play with or even 46,000 euros on a sound and light system to decorate his bedroom.

Sandra Bullock

When Sandra Bullock’s first son, Louis Bardo, turned one year old, the actress gave him a painting by Andy Warhol worth 12,000 euros. A strange gift for such a young person, unless it is interpreted as an investment in the future.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

When Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt formed a large family, they had no qualms about giving their children objects or experiences valued in thousands of dollars. Her oldest son, Maddox, 18, received a Suzuki motorcycle for a birthday that cost more than 5,000 euros. Little Shiloh, 14, was presented with a platinum and diamond necklace from Neil Lane jewelry, priced at € 13,000.