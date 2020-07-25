Everything wrong for Marvel: Tom Holland receives the worst news about “Spiderman”

Tom Holland indirectly amazes the Marvel fans when he greets Bridger Walker, the little one who saved his sister from a dog attack, and invited him to the recordings for the third part of “Spiderman”.

However, the 24-year-old actor’s illusion did not last long, because in the last few hours it was confirmed that the release date of the sequel to the Marvel Studios trilogy was postponed once again .

Again, COVID 19 disrupted Holland’s plans and the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), forcing production delays.

The pandemic directly targeted the interests of the former “Billy Elliot” star , who is also filming his participation in “Uncharted.”

The born in the United Kingdom is not the only one affected in the world of superheroes, since this year only “Black Widow” will see the light on November 6.

As of July 16, 2021 stipulated by ” Spiderman 3 ” the New York firm decided to change it for December 17, 2021, in a drastic decision.

In this way, the young Peter Parker joins “The Eternals”, which must wait until February 12, 2021 and “Shang-Shi and the Legends of the Ten Rings”, whose premiere will be on May 7, like those tapes that will be out next year.

But Tom Holland will not be left without a place on the screen, since this year he will premiere the movie “The devil all the time” on Netflix. Being on September 16 with a great cast, in which Robert Pattinson, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, among others stand out.