Everyone believes that Taylor Swift revealed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ third baby

“Most of the things I had planned this summer did not end up happening, but there is something I had not planned that DID happen. And that thing is my eighth studio album, folklore, ” Swift wrote, just hours before the premiere. “Surprise. Tonight at midnight I will release my new album complete with songs in which I have poured all my whims, dreams, fears and reflections.”
