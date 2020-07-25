Discover the paradise island that Shakira bought with Roger Waters

The incalculable fortune that Shakira earned throughout her career allows her to indulge herself and to continue investing to further increase her pockets. Piqué’s wife, acquired many years ago an entire island in the Bahamas and now she would be about to exploit it together with the singer Roger Water of Pink FLoyd.

Both have the objective of building an avant-garde hotel complex that respects nature in all its splendor. Apparently this little piece of land, the Colombian singer has had it since the time when she was a couple with Antonito de la Rua and in the separation dispute, she would have stayed, among other things, with the island . The place offers many possibilities given its enormous extension, you can even build an airstrip.

Bonds Cay, that’s the name of the place. It is a 550 hectare (also fiscal) paradise with crystalline and turquoise waters, waterfalls, exotic vegetation and a land and marine fauna worthy of a film.

The Barranquillera mansion is built on 1,300 square meters of land and costs 5 million euros. It has 7 comfortable rooms, 2 kitchens, 5 floors (two of them underground), large terraces, conference rooms, a cinema room, gym, garden and pool with waterfall.

Although she assures that she has absolutely all the papers in order, the Barcelona prosecutor’s office plans to file a complaint against the singer for alleged fraud and money laundering.