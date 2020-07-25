Danna García recovered from the coronavirus

The Colombian actress, Danna García, returns to national television to steal the hearts of Colombians, playing Norma Elizondo in the novel ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’ broadcast by Canal Caracol. After a year complicated by her health condition affected by the new coronavirus, the artist is healthy and renewed. This time we also see her posing to be the cover of Aló magazine and she tells some details of her life in confinement.

“I receive with great love the affection of my people, of my country, and I am grateful that once again they are watching a series like the Gavilanes as a family. It is comforting to know that this story brings together the whole family in front of the television, “he said in conversation with Aló.

In addition, he said that he received with great enthusiasm the affection of all Colombians who are again connected to the soap opera. and that the production is one of the most treasured projects in her life as an actress.

(Also read: Women’s voices against gender violence in the magazine ‘Aló’).

“I feel that the success of Pasión de gavilanes lies in its history. This gives the project a certain immortality, it survives through time, because the conflicts it deals with are profound, and despite being narrated lightly, it is possible to identify with them, even today , “he says.

(Also: #NoTeRindas, the charismatic call of Claudia Bahamón and her family).

García told Aló that the novel in which he participated began to be seen and he likes to see himself acting. Regarding her character, she assures that: “Now that I see Norma Elizondo from a distance, it is much clearer to me what was going through her mind and what I felt identified with. She is a fragile woman and despite having a protective armor in order to show herself as a strong character, she is the personification of the tolerant, enterprising, strong woman, determined to fulfill her dreams and capable of anything. “

(It may interest you: Sebastián Martínez, an incomparable father).

The artist also referred to her experience of being a mother and what that moment meant to her: “From the second one of becoming a mother, there is like a click that comes to you and that causes a capacity for total and forever surrender. It is the most revolutionary and strong thing that can be felt in life. I love my son with every cell in my body, “he explained.