COVID-19 forces to suspend races in the American continent

The organizers of the 2020 Formula 1 season decided to suspend the grand prizes scheduled to take place in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Brazil due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They also announced expansion into Europe with three new races.

Four circuits of the American continent, which in the opinion of Formula 1 host part of the most exciting races of the season, will remain without seeing action this year because the organizers point out that it is not possible to run due to the sanitary conditions that they present in several countries.

“The decision was due to the fluid nature of the current Covid-19 pandemic, local constraints, and the importance of keeping communities and our colleagues safe (…) It was made after ongoing discussions and close collaboration with the respective partners in the affected countries ”, said Formula 1 about the decision

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means that unfortunately it will not be possible to race in Brazil, USA, Mexico and Canada this year. We look forward to returning next season to the Americas to put on a show for our passionate fans in the region 👉 https://t.co/aZyI7bB3Oa#F1 pic.twitter.com/Vl7kDdtWqT — Formula 1 (@F1) July 24, 2020

In Mexico, the news adds to a series of sporting events that have been canceled due to the pandemic. These included official games from the seasons of American Football (NFL) and Major League Baseball (MLB) that were scheduled to take place this year.

Federico González Compeán, director of the Mexico City Grand Prix, was satisfied with the decision while maintaining that the break will benefit a show that has been named the best of the year by Formula 1 on five occasions.

“We are committed to doing what is necessary to ensure the safest experience for attendees. We are confident that this decision will allow us to continue offering them the best sports experience in the world, “said González Compeán.

The organizers of the highest motorsport category have indicated that they expect the return of those races for next year.

Careers are expanded for the European continent

On the other hand, the organization announced new races for Europe, two of them known for being part of the World Cup in past years.

In Germany, the Nürburgring circuit will host the Eifel Grand Prix, which will be held between October 9 and 11. This route returns to the highest category after having been part of the calendar until 2013.

Additionally, between October 23 and 25, the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao will debut in the highest category as host of the Portuguese Grand Prix.

One week after that race, the Enzo e Dino Ferrari Autodrome in Imola (Italy) will host the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, a two-day event where the format has not been defined.

Imola returns to the Formula 1 calendar after hosting the Italian Grand Prix in 1980 and the San Marino Grand Prix between 1994 and 2006. With this, Italy will have three great prizes, something that has not happened since 1982 when the United States hosted races in Long Beach, Detroit and Las Vegas.

With EFE, Reuters and AP