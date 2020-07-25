Bye! Justin Bieber says goodbye to his acne and reveals his miraculous secret

UNITED STATES.- Since the beginning of its development, the famous singer Justin Bieber , has suffered more than a setback with the behavior of his skin. Even this could be one of the most notable defects of the young star. The good news is that her headaches are over, and all this thanks to someone who is very aware of her health.

As if it had been the perfect plan, the interpreter of «Yummy» decided to swear eternal love with the famous Hailey Baldwin . Beyond being a recognized American model, Badlwin is an obsessive skincare woman. She is the one who has helped the young singer improve his acne problems. And by way of thanks, the Canadian publicly admits it.

The afternoon of July 24, Justin Bieber, proclaimed his wife as the best in these matters of beauty. Through an “Instagram Story”, Bieber not only thanked the model, but also showed his new face. Without a doubt, worth admiring and with a very noticeable change. The 26-year-old singer has no traces of abuse on his face, something never seen before.

Specifically Justin wrote, “Thank you for my skin,” in the company of a photograph with a highly childlike gesture. To close the love circle, Hailey Baldwin publicly responded to these compliments. “Healthy skin ?, We love to see it,” said the famous model through her official Instagram account. It should be noted that Baldwin is not only a fan of healthy skin, but is also the ambassador for a major beauty brand, bareMinerals.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber , like many other Hollywood celebrities, released the new dates for his “Tour Changes.” Motivated to the obligatory confinement, the star had to cancel all his presentations. Although it broke the hearts of millions of fans, Bieber has already shared the new schedule and said: “New world tour dates for 2021. We hope to see you all when it’s safe.”