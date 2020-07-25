Britney Spears, the drama that never stops

Far is her last reappearance as a renewed woman, stable and ready to definitely take charge of her life and career. It was in 2016, at the Billboard Awards gala, and then Britney Spears claimed to be in the best moment of her life. Just then it was ten years since the worst, when her saddest images were published. In 2006, Britney hit rock bottom, sitting in a coffee shop crying and hugging her baby while staring at a cloud of paparazzi. In these four years, little has changed for the princess of pop. Last year she was admitted to a psychiatric clinic again after suffering a crisis that she blamed on the delicate state of health of her father, Jamie Spears, who has been her legal guardian for more than a decade. A custody regime that is still in force,

At the hearing for the review of a case that has already lasted 13 years, her mother Lynne appears as the great novelty, since she will request to be the one who becomes the new tutor of the star. She says she does so because she is “concerned about her daughter’s good” and “alarmed” about her condition after her crisis a year ago. If her objective is achieved, the mother would have the power over any decision of her daughter and also over her immense fortune. Meanwhile, her fans and some celebrities like Miley Cyrus have mobilized on the networks with the hashtag #FreeBritney, #LiberadABritney, demanding that she end once and for all control over a teenage pop myth that today is 38 years old.

In 2007 Britney Spears was in a spiral of depression, alcohol, and narcotics after divorcing Kevin Federline. She was admitted to a detoxification center while a judge handed over custody of the two children they have in common to her ex-husband. During her admission, Britney’s father asked the judge to become her legal guardian. It was going to be for a year, until she recovered, but thirteen have passed. That regime assumes that the interpreter of Baby One More Timeyou can do practically nothing without consent. From taking the car to go shopping to giving interviews or managing your social media posts, not to mention controlling your economy. She receives an allocation of $ 1,500 (about 1,400 euros) a week, but her legal guardian is the one who manages the artist’s assets, about 200 million euros net accumulated. In 2017 alone he earned 35 million, in what was his last year of great activity, according to Forbes magazine .

It is paradoxical that a woman capable of acting every night in Las Vegas, of having a frenetic professional activity that allows her to earn that sum of money in just one year, needs a tutor who gives her permission to go out for a drink. The matter worsened last year when Jamie Spears nearly died of a colon obstruction and gave manager responsibility to manager Jodi Montgomery. At that time Britney was admitted for the third time in a psychiatric center, and although it was said that it was because she suffered a severe nervous breakdown, she herself revealed after it was her father who forced her entry through the courts, all because the singer had left to eat a hamburger with her boyfriend without the knowledge of her tutor. And if that was not enough,

Hence the entry on the scene of Lynne Spears, mother of Britney and ex-wife of Jamie since 2002. She wields as the main argument the prolific career of her daughter during these years, and the incompatibility between so much professional activity and being unable to make basic decisions. about his life. It is the same that supports the diva’s legion, and celebrities such as Cher, Miley Cyrus or Chiara Ferragni. They call for an investigation into the loss of rights over so many years of someone who makes millions and has her own lawyer at the hearing launched this week. On the other hand, they have collected more than 300,000 signatures on the networks that they have elevated to the White House.

Some media point out that Lynne does not want to become a tutor to control her daughter’s money, but to release her in case the judge considers that she still needs legal supervision. The Entertainment Tonight portal has published that it would have been Britney herself who has requested the help of her mother. “Britney trusts her and has asked her to be an active part of the guardianship. He believes it will help her have more autonomy. ” Against his release, what was published by media such as TMZ, who assure that the pop diva is not healthy, and that “her medication has long since stopped working and the doctors cannot find the key to regain her mental and emotional stability”. According to this, she would need to continue to be supervised, although the last word on whether or not the Britney drama comes to an end will be the judge.