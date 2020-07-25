Aquarius: Shakira and Piqu’s dazzling astrological story

This celebrity couple is one of the show’s most beloved. Shakira was born in Barranquilla (Colombia) on February 2, 1977 and Gerard Piqu was born in Barcelona (Spain), also on February 2, but in 1987. Surprisingly, both were born on the same day, and are from Aquarius. They have been together for a decade, and although they have not been married, apparently they have great love compatibility. Let’s see what the astrologer tells us about them.

The singer of Waka Waka and the footballer of Bara, met at the end of 2010, in the World Cup of Soccer in South Africa. Despite the rumors of separation and crises in the relationship, they remain together. Let’s analyze, then, what is the reason that these two Aquarians still maintain the flame of love.

Gerard Piqu and Shakira enjoy their adventures together.

Aquarius is an unpredictable sign, difficult to understand, they are very intelligent and their futuristic mind always goes beyond what ordinary people do. Therefore, that social misunderstanding is saved if both in the couple are of the same sign, and we could say that they have an extra bonus for completing the same day.

Together they are idealists and can carry out those ideals and the typical thoughts of rebellious, humanitarian, creative and innovative people. They feel the need to express themselves freely and, therefore, this couple of the stars is perfect, because they give themselves the time and space necessary to live their own work experiences.

The water carrier is free and detached, remember that it is an Air sign, so it needs a lot of that personal space. When two signs of this element come together there is usually very good chemistry, they can go wherever they want personally, or in other areas of life. They know how to understand each other, communicate and immediately grasp the other person’s intentions.

They are very faithful people as a couple and demand respect for their individuality. In love they seek to share experiences and are not afraid of great challenges, since conflicts will know how to resolve them with dialogue and frankness . They love calmly, they are persevering, understanding and do not judge the weaknesses of the other. When Shakira and Piqu meet , they are pure connection.

The weaknesses or defects that a couple can have in which they are both from Aquarius and from the same day, is that their moods are changing and if they do not coincide at all in that connection it can be a matter of serious conflict. In addition, they are quite susceptible and there may be great friction for minimal reasons.

Shakira and Piqu with their children Milan and Sasha.

The positive is enhanced and the complicated too. In this case, if boredom catches them, they can fall into an absolute loving coldness that distances them for a little while. There, moreover, individualism will come into play, and in this case, because they are both public figures and so famous, they can separate the perfect union between Aquarians. Beyond their strengths and weaknesses, Shakira and Gerard remain firm after so many years, and have formed a beautiful family.