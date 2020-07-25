Amber Heard hit her own sister, Johnny Depp’s attorneys allege

Kristy Sexton said Amber repeatedly told her that her husband’s physical attacks were motivated by jealousy. The coach told the London High Court that Johnny Depp didn’t seem like she had sex scenes in the movies and so he tried to manipulate her into not doing them.

Amber Heard was practically banned from having sex scenes, according to the actress’ personal trainer.

(AP)

“Johnny will never let me go and I would rather destroy me rather than let me go,” the actress told the fitness coach, who also testified that on several occasions the actor referred to his wife’s film work in a derogatory manner.

“I heard him say words to her sometimes like ‘If you’re not going to do something big and huge, then I don’t want you to do it’ … She told me that he was particularly concerned about the roles she took and involved sexuality and / or sex scenes.

“She told me that he complained that everyone (the actors) were in love with her and accused her of exercising her sexuality all the time … She told me that Johnny was concerned that she had relationships with her co-stars. He started telling me that he couldn’t do certain roles because he didn’t want her to do ‘prostitute roles.’ ”