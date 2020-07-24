Trump cancels his Republican convention by COVID-19

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, accepted this Thursday (07/23/2020) to cancel the Republican National Convention due to the coronavirus pandemic and thus resigned from a large party of his party in which he intended to relaunch his candidacy a few weeks before elections.

With the pandemic uncontrolled in his country, after exceeding 4 million infections, Trump has had a reality bath this week punished by the surveys that censure his management of the crisis and has taken a 180-degree turn in his speech.

First he embraced the use of masks, against which he had waged a cultural war for months; then he urged the youth to avoid crowds; Then he agreed that not all schools will open in the fall; And now he has canceled his coveted convention.

One month lasted the convocation of the republican convention in Jacksonville (Florida). The president had chosen this city after a tantrum when local authorities at the original headquarters (Charlotte, North Carolina) limited the capacity to the event due to the pandemic.

Republicans were aiming to gather some 15,000 people in an open-air stadium for Trump’s acceptance speech and other political events, but the impact of the coronavirus in Florida has frustrated his plans.

Florida accumulates more than 385,000 confirmed cases and 5,518 deaths. In this state, 10,000 daily infections have been exceeded in 11 of the last 14 days.

“I have told my team that the timing for the event is not right, it just isn’t right with what has happened recently, the outbreak in Florida,” Trump said at the start of his daily coronavirus press conference, which He has resumed this week with his change of speech.

“I have to protect the Americans … there is nothing more important than protecting our people,” said the president, insisting that “the time is not right.”

Virtual events

Despite the fact that the great events of the convention that were to take place in Jacksonville on August 25, 26 and 27 are canceled, Trump said that the Republican delegates continue to meet on the 24th in Charlotte to formalize their candidacy for reelection in the elections. from November 3.

Donald Trump also confirmed at the press conference that he will deliver an acceptance speech, of which he did not offer details, although it will probably have to be without an audience.

The president also announced that the events of August 24 in Charlotte will be complemented by a series of virtual events, as members of the US Democratic Party are also planning to do with their convention, half-canceled since a month ago.

Democrats were due to hold the convention in which they will nominate former vice president Joe Biden as presidential candidate in July, but in a show of optimism when the pandemic seemed under control in the United States they postponed the event for August, in the week leading up to the Republican one.

However, a month ago they also yielded to the evidence that gathering thousands of people under one roof is unfeasible right now and asked its 4,000 delegates to cancel their travel plans to Milwaukee.

Although state delegations will not attend the event, whose voting will be virtual, the part of the speeches will be in person, including that of Biden, and will take place in Milwaukee.

Maintaining a presence in Milwaukee was important to Democrats as Wisconsin was one of the states, along with Pennsylvania and Michigan, that Trump unexpectedly won and with little margin in 2016 for Republicans, paving his way to the White House.

It was also important for Trump to celebrate his convention between Florida and North Carolina, two states that like the previous ones he conquered in 2016, but which are now under threat of falling into the hands of Biden.