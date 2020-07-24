Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt were close to starring in Ford v Ferrari

Plans to have Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in the Ford v Ferrari deal were again alluded to during Comic-Con At Home 2020. As part of the virtual event, filmmaker Joseph Kosinski – who was originally intended to direct – revealed how close both celebrities came to taking on a role in what would later become an acclaimed racing tape.

This Thursday, within the online edition of the great convention, a panel called Directors on Directing took place . Along with Kosinski, the filmmakers Robert Rodriguez ( We Can Be Heroes ) and Colin Trevorrow ( Jurassic World: Dominion ) gathered to talk about their past, present, future projects … and in the case of Kosinski, about that feature film that was close from falling into your lap.

Back then, the project was titled Go Like Hell and already established rivalry between the Ford and Ferrari brands – during the 1966 Le Mans 24-hour race – as the basis of their argument.

“The project I always think about was called Go Like Hell , which was eventually produced as Ford v Ferrari, “ Kosinski says on the panel . “I always wanted to make a racing movie, and the thing about racing movies is that they can’t be about racing. They have to have an amazing story underneath to justify it being done. That story was one of those great stories about incredible friendship, incredible rivalry, and an incredibly dangerous career. ”

And about the co-stars in Interview with the Vampire (1994), he added:

“ I got to the point of having Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt at a reading table, reading the script together , which was pretty good. But we couldn’t get a budget according to the number that was needed […] But I was thrilled to see that they ended up making an incredible version. »

In the end, the management of Ford v Ferrari fell into the hands of James Mangold ( Logan ), with Matt Damon and Christian Bale in the leading roles. The film premiered in the fall of 2019 and became a strong contender in the subsequent award season. It is enough to remember that he triumphed in the last edition of the Oscars for Best Edition and Best Sound Edition.

John Kosinski is currently working on the post-production of his movie Top Gun: Maverick, which is slated to premiere on December 23, 2020.