This is how Adele looks without any makeup and with a knitted sweater

One of his most famous songs says “I set fire to the rain” and he certainly has done so since he entered the music business. Adele accumulates more than 50 million copies sold and is one of the singer-songwriters who has broken the most hearts with her lyrics full of feeling.

Despite filling stadiums, dominating the stage with his presence and his powerful voice , in recent months he has monopolized the pages dedicated to the show for his drastic weight loss, this after a controversial divorce process where his ex-partner took the half of his fortune.

Her millions of fans, from any corner of the planet, supported her and are on the lookout for a new album that expresses everything she has lived through so far. In addition to that born talent, her beauty has enchanted the coldest hearts, making everyone fall in love.

Adele impresses without a drop of makeup

She usually reaches the red carpets with the most beautiful dresses and loaded with makeup, so imagining her differently is almost impossible. However, in the account @adelemylove_, they shared a candid photograph of Adele where she appears smiling at the camera without any makeup and wearing a comfortable knitted sweater, sitting in what appears to be an outdoor café.

It is a fact that few know about the British but one that her true fans know exists that of an ordinary girl, who loves to go out with her friends and laugh out loud with some joke.