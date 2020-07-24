Stranger Things: which football team is Millie Bobby Brown, actress who plays ‘Eleven’ in the series, a fan of?

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0

‘Stranger Things’ has become a true phenomenon in recent years . The Netflix original series , directed by the Duffer Brothers, is considered one of the best in the science fiction genre . It not only has a very original plot but also presents a very attractive setting for the viewer , with a wardrobe set in the 1980s, a decade that has marked an era .

The series already has three released seasons (25 episodes) and has millions of views worldwide. But the directors are working to present the fourth season , which has no official release date  yet due to the rapid expansion of the Covid-19.

While the cast actors wait for the return of the filming, which were suspended last March, Millie Bobby Brown – actress who plays ‘Eleven’ – enjoys her free time with her family

But what is ‘Eleven’ doing? In the last hours he published an Instagram story in which he was watching closely the Liverpool game, which finally beat Chelsea 5-3 and became champion of the Premier League 2019-20 . It is nothing less than one of the best teams in England and also in the world.In fact, in 2019 he also obtained the Champions League and the Club World Cup .

Bobby Brown, just 16 years old, has had a deep love for the Red Devils from a young age . Well, his family was always a great fan of the English cast . Even a few years ago, he gave an interview to the official Liverpool site , where he opened his heart and said: “When I was younger, my dad got me a complete Liverpool kit. My brother is a great admirer and it’s like a legacy “I really didn’t have a choice! Now I watch them and I love Liverpool. I watch the games. My brother is the biggest fan. When I’m in the States, at 4 in the morning, we get to watch the game .

The publication of Millie Bobby Brown supporting Liverpool.

 

