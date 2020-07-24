Stranger Things: which football team is Millie Bobby Brown, actress who plays ‘Eleven’ in the series, a fan of?

‘Stranger Things’ has become a true phenomenon in recent years . The Netflix original series , directed by the Duffer Brothers, is considered one of the best in the science fiction genre . It not only has a very original plot but also presents a very attractive setting for the viewer , with a wardrobe set in the 1980s, a decade that has marked an era .

The series already has three released seasons (25 episodes) and has millions of views worldwide. But the directors are working to present the fourth season , which has no official release date yet due to the rapid expansion of the Covid-19.

While the cast actors wait for the return of the filming, which were suspended last March, Millie Bobby Brown – actress who plays ‘Eleven’ – enjoys her free time with her family .

But what is ‘Eleven’ doing? In the last hours he published an Instagram story in which he was watching closely the Liverpool game, which finally beat Chelsea 5-3 and became champion of the Premier League 2019-20 . It is nothing less than one of the best teams in England and also in the world.In fact, in 2019 he also obtained the Champions League and the Club World Cup .

Bobby Brown, just 16 years old, has had a deep love for the Red Devils from a young age . Well, his family was always a great fan of the English cast . Even a few years ago, he gave an interview to the official Liverpool site , where he opened his heart and said: “When I was younger, my dad got me a complete Liverpool kit. My brother is a great admirer and it’s like a legacy “I really didn’t have a choice! Now I watch them and I love Liverpool. I watch the games. My brother is the biggest fan. When I’m in the States, at 4 in the morning, we get to watch the game . “