Spider-Man 3 delays its release

A new wave of delays is sweeping through the big Hollywood productions again and the latest hit has been the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home for Sony Pictures, which will now premiere on December 17, 2021 instead of 5. November.

This date was reserved for Avatar 2, but now that all future Disney releases have been delayed at the same time there has been a free space to move the next Tom Holland adventure.

At the moment Sony has clarified that this date affects the North American calendar, therefore the release date of the film in the rest of the countries is in doubt until the distributor decides to agree and communicate the change internationally.

This third film by the new Peter Parker was initially dated July 16 but has been moving its release date for various reasons. In April the first delay was announced and today we are notified of the second.

For now, future UCM films will be as follows: Black Widow for November 6, 2020, The Eternals for February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings for May 7, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder for February 11, 2022 and Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse for March 25, 2022. And in the case of Spider-Man’s future we have the sequel to Spider-Man: A New universe dated October 7, 2022 after suffering a delay a few months ago.

