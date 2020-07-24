Shakira joins the All in challenge auction for COVID-19

Shakira announced that she donated one of the garments she wore in the Super Bowl to the All In Challenge auction, to help those affected by the health crisis
Shakira posted on her Instagram account which donated one of the garments she wore in the show halftime Super Bowl to the auction All In Challenge, to help those affected by the health crisis caused by covid 19.
“Shakira has agreed to donate her custom-made gold jacket, designed by Peter Dundas to the All In Challenge auction, with all proceeds going to combat food insecurity,” he announced in a post alongside a photo of the commented performance.
The singer-songwriter also said that the buyer and a guest will have the opportunity to meet her in a future show and personally receive the garment.
Shakira and Jennifer López, in charge of animating the Super Bowl halftime show, showed off with their presentations and made the public rave at the Hard Rock in Miami Gardens in early February.
Shakira was the first to take the stage and she put on a show faithful to her style, with the traditional and inevitable hip movement, percussion sounds, many colors and a great body of dancers accompanying her.
His show started with Loba and continued with Ojos asi and Suerte .
The surprise of the night was the appearance of Bad Bunny on stage, to accompany the Colombian singer in the salsa version of Chantación . Meanwhile, the closing was with Hips Don’t lie .