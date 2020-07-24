Shakira joins the All in challenge auction for COVID-19

The singer-songwriter also said that the buyer and a guest will have the opportunity to meet her in a future show and personally receive the garment.

Shakira and Jennifer López, in charge of animating the Super Bowl halftime show, showed off with their presentations and made the public rave at the Hard Rock in Miami Gardens in early February.

Shakira was the first to take the stage and she put on a show faithful to her style, with the traditional and inevitable hip movement, percussion sounds, many colors and a great body of dancers accompanying her.

His show started with Loba and continued with Ojos asi and Suerte .

Shakira and JLo The artists put on a vibrant show. SCREENING FOX SPORTS