Khloé Kardashian sparks controversy after being accused of selling the dresses that designers lend her

Celebrities often receive ‘loans’ from brands to show off their creations in public and thus get some free publicity, on the condition that they be returned in the best condition, but it seems that Khloé Kardashian was unaware of this latter part of the deal .

Who is the famous designer who accused Khloé Kardashian of stealing her clothes?

Designer Christian Cowan has publicly accused her through her Instagram stories , for trying to sell on the ‘Kardashian Kloset’ website several of the samples from her collection that she sent her (borrowed).

“We have sent you three emails and received no response,” Cowan recently complained.

Khloé Kardashian’s blue dress that caused controversy in Kardashian Kloset

Specifically, one of her dresses (electric blue) was available until a few hours ago on the portal ‘KardashianKloset. com ‘for just over a thousand dollars (or more than $ 29 thousand MXN). Unlike other celebrities, who periodically dispose of part of their wardrobe to allocate the funds raised from their sale to different charitable causes, this does not seem to be the goal of Khloé.

However, a source has assured the portal Page Six, on behalf of the celebrity, that she was not aware that the clothing she received through her stylist was not a gift, but the aforementioned dress has been removed from Kardashian Kloset since Last monday.