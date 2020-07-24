The artist plans to perform much more electronic versions of her new singles ahead of her participation in the new digital edition of the ‘Tomorrowland’ festival.

Singer Katy Perry , who we remember is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom and has just released her new album ‘Smile’ , will participate this weekend in an unusual and original edition of the electronic music festival ‘Tomorrowland’ , in which great figures from the sector will also meet, such as David Guetta , Steve Aoki , Afrojack and Martin Garrix , among many other artists.



Katy Perry will give a new twist for her next concert

And precisely to adapt as much as possible to the character of the event, the interpreter plans to perform much more lively and danceable versions of her best-known songs, as well as her latest singles: ‘Daisies’ and ‘Smile’ .

In this way, the pop star will briefly switch to ‘techno’ , ‘house’ or perhaps simply to a somewhat more electronic style than he has accustomed us to delight his audience.

“Well, we are talking about a very ‘cool’ festival, and I always want to be ‘cool’. The truth has been very innovative for the festival to prepare this proposal. It will be complicated, it will require great technical advances and we will have to break our heads a bit, but hopefully we will create something beautiful out of this chaos , ” Katy explained at a press conference organized through Zoom .



It will be part of a new version

It was last week when Katy herself confirmed her ‘ presence’ at one of the most important and so far attended festivals in the world, which has carried out a huge deployment of technical means to offer fans an unforgettable ‘digital’ experience and what as immersive as possible.

“I have always wanted to be part of the fun of ‘Tomorrowland’ and I am closely following all the technological and artistic innovations that have been presented for years. I am very happy to be part of that digital version of the festival and I hope that my performance will make you all smile, “explained the Californian days ago.