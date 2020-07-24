Justin Bieber sparks fans by announcing his upcoming tour

It is true , Justin Bieber returns to the path of live concerts and in full color, and is that today the Canadian singer raised the heat of social networks by revealing the dates of his next tour 2021.

The interpreter of “Yummy”, “Intentions” and “Sorry” , among many others, used their social networks to upload the poster for their tour of the United States and Canada, which will begin on June 2 in San Diego, California and will end on August 15 in Sacramento, California.

Bieber will not be alone, as he will have the presence of Kehlani and Jaden Smith , but only on some dates, since the two also have previous commitments and more in 2021 after the entire music industry stopped due to the pandemic by Covid-19 coronavirus .

“New world tour dates for 2021. We hope to see you all when it is safe,” he wrote.

New world tour dates for 2021. Looking forward to seeing you all when it is safe. Presented by @tmobile https://t.co/cuzPWEvcv0 pic.twitter.com/npv4Ab5EfX — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 23, 2020

The tour that bears the artist’s name will visit a total of 45 cities in what will be the first part of his tour that he had to postpone this year due to the health emergency and which he regretted because some people had already obtained their tickets, which were they will be valid for this new tour.

For now, Justin Bieber liked his fans via Instagram, after he uploaded some photos to his story where he is seen uncovered from the torso where he presumes all the tattoos that he has done throughout his 26 years of age. .

But not only that, but he has also been very active in his network of the chamber by uploading images sharing moments of tranquility with his wife Hailey Baldwin , daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin.