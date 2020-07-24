Johnny Depp. On trial, Amber Heard says she ever loved the actor

“I loved him and I didn’t want to lose that … his other face was that of a monster, but I always kept hoping he would detoxify, ” she said, in response to a question from The Sun’s attorney .

Johnny Depp sued the newspaper for calling him a “violent husband” in 2018. The newspaper’s publishing group, NGN, alleges 14 incidents in which the Pirates of the Caribbean hero was allegedly violent with his wife.

The trial, in its third week, exposed the stormy life of the marriage, including the description of some gruesome episodes. Johnny Depp acknowledged the abusive use of drugs and alcohol, and said that his ex-wife was violent, in addition to portraying her as a calculating, narcissistic and sociopathic person.

Amber Heard, 34, who was called as a witness by The Sun’s defense , defended herself saying she did not want to take advantage of the situation. “I didn’t want to put Johnny (in a position) where the whole world or her children knew in detail who she is, or what she is capable of. She is embarrassing,” she said.

She said she did not want to be in court and that she only wanted the actor to “leave her alone”.

Asked if this benefited her career, she replied: “No. Which woman has ever benefited from being a victim of domestic violence?”

Johnny Depp , who testified during this trial that started on July 7, said he had never hit a woman. The couple met in 2011 on the set of Diario de un seductor and divorced in early 2017. They were married for less than two years. The trial will end on Tuesday.

