Jeniffer Aniston: Brad Pitt ex-wife reportedly chosen by Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to be godmother to their son

There’s a new rumor about Jennifer Aniston, but this time, it’s not about divorce or her ex-husbands. It was reported that she had been chosen to be Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom the godmother’s son and she agreed.

Jen was chosen to be a godmother

As per the story that appeared on New Idea pages, Jennifer Aniston will be the godmother’s first child Katy Perry and she was happy to accept the invitation of the singer and her husband actor. It was alleged that the star’s “Friends” immediately took the unborn baby “under her wing.”

From the UK in the Mirror, the original source of the news reported that Aniston and Perry are good friends. It was also claimed that both Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom cried when Brad Pitt’s wife was asked to be godmother to their son.

“Katy and Jen are very close,” the call from the source told the magazine. “During the running of the bulls, she was socially-distanced from the walks, and spent a lot of time, catching upstairs.”

What’s more, it’s not just the soon-to-be-married couple who allegedly cried but even Jennifer Aniston also cried as by the unidentified source. The actress was emotional too much because I was overwhelmed and honored.

“She is quite happy about him, as well, and was crying when asked,” the alleged tipster.

Katy Perry responded to rumors

This rumor turned out to be false and Katy Perry personally refuted her. Not long ago, the “Con Calma” singer appeared on “Kyle and Jackie O” radio show and was asked if it is true that she chose Jennifer Aniston to be the godmother to her daughter.

In his interview with Kyle and Jacky O which is also shown in E! News, Perry said that is not true and further explained that she and Orlando have no idea where the rumor came from. The singer also shared that it is true that Jennifer Aniston sent them a text and it was not about a christening child.

“She sent her a message from us, because we are kind to her and Orlando is one of her good friends, and we were like, ‘Wow! this is a wild rumor, ‘”Katy narrated. “I mean, God knows, she is – you know, with her, she had everything that was said about her. I guess this is a fun rumor, but no, we have no idea where it came from. ”