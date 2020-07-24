In ecstasy! One Direction and a track that brings them closer to a possible reunion

United Kingdom.- After 10 years of being founded as a British band, the One Direction have shown that they became a movement that shakes the masses. Its members refuse to die, its legacy and its fans too. From this July 22, the world celebrated such an important date in style, not only on social networks but with the reappearance of Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne on the public scene.

As they had announced with hype and cymbals, the 5 gallants launched their official website to collect the best moments and anecdotes that they lived through all this time. A first image of the group welcomes you on the website. However, one detail was seen by all: it is that Zayn does not appear in this main photo of the group and it is worth noting that he did not speak for the band’s 10 years, which generated divided opinions on Twitter.

Then, when scrolling through the web you can read the following sections: Music, Band, Excursion, Diary, Store and Merch. In this phase you can click on the video they prepared as a band to remember all their experiences on stage. Finally, his greatest recognitions, like the photographic material of those 10 years, mark a milestone: will this be reliable proof that the boys are approaching a possible reunion?