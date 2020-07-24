H1N1 vs COVID-19: statistics, symptoms and similarities

Just a few years ago, the world was the victim of a pandemic known as H1N1, which lasted approximately 19 months and which, according to various statistics, has left a total of 500,000 dead around the world. 11 years later, the world suffers a pandemic again: that of the coronavirus.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has criticized the way in which he was then handled by the then president of the ‘White House’, Barack Obama. However, many are now questioning: Do Trump handle it better with the coronavirus?

Similarities

Like the coronavirus at the time, the H1N1 flu did not have a vaccine back then, causing the world to panic, just as it has with the coronavirus this year. Furthermore, the similarities with the ‘Spanish flu’ caused greater fear in the world.

Some of the symptoms that both share are: Fever, Cough, sore throat and even tiredness. However, one of the great symptoms that differentiates both is the loss of appetite caused by the coronavirus, in addition to the fact that fever is not a main symptom in H1N1 influenza.

Statistics

This Thursday, July 23, the World Health Organization announced that the 15 million infected by COVID-19 had been exceeded worldwide, far from the figures left by H1N1, where only in the United States there were 60 thousand 800 cases , according to data from the Center for Infectious Diseases and Control (CDC).

According to the WHO, there were 1.6 million cases of H1N1, meaning that the coronavirus has proven to be more dangerous , in addition to the fact that deaths have also been greater with the coronavirus. 631,811 people have lost their lives to the coronavirus according to the John Hopkins University Map, while an estimated 18,448 people lost their lives to H1N1 disease.