Do not forgive him! One Direction fans criticized Zayn Malik’s silence

The fever for 10 years of One Direction is contagious. Millions of fans around the world turned to social media to capture their enthusiasm and admiration for one of the most legendary boy-bands in history. However, Twitter users did not miss a detail that outraged them. It all started after Zayn Malik’s silence at the commemoration date. They did not forgive him and were downloaded onto the platform.

In 2015, exactly at the concert at the Motorpoint Arena, in Sheffield, England, the 5 British leading men announced their separation that would only last about 18 months, but something happened and a decade later, their fans are still looking forward to seeing them together in the stage. But if this reunion were to take place, would Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne be face to face? Everything points to not.

Ever since each member decided to embark on their separate music journey, Malik has been on the sidelines of any pronouncement about the group. Of course, he has always been satisfied with the abysmal achievement that the band felt in his career. But he preferred to distance himself, to the point of not commenting on One Direction’s 10 years.