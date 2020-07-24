Chivas Femenil: Norma Palafox captivates her followers on TikTok

The popular Norma Palafox, soccer player for Chivas Femenil in Liga MX , continues to gain thousands of followers on her social networks, who this time captivated everyone with her new video on Tik Tok .
The attacker from Guadalajara, this time uploaded two videos in the Nicki Nocole style on the social network Tik Tok, impressing her followers with her physicality and sensuality that characterizes her, adding more than 450 thousand reproductions .
Norma Palafox, champion of the Liga MX Femenil, became by popularity the second soccer player with the most followers in the world, only behind Alex Morgan from the United States.
Currently the Sonoran has more than 4.1 million followers, among all her social networks such as Instagram , Facebook and TikTok, being the most popular in all of Mexico.