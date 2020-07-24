Camila Cabello will be about to premiere in the cinema with the character she never imagined

Cinderella is one of the most versioned stories in cinema and this time is no exception. Sony is preparing new twists that will make their new movie a different tape, and more if it includes Camila Cabello in the story. And it is that amid the global controversy that has been generated with the intention of generating a greater inclusion of minorities in each of the spaces where they have been least exposed, the producer promises a different argument.

With the argument of the princess that she lost a shoe after dancing with the prince, the interpreter of Seorita unexpectedly joins the cast of a film that would barely be in its production stage but that this time promises to be so inclusive that more than one of its characters lacks gender, as in the case of the fairy godmother, to see light on the skin of Billy Porter.

This was announced by the artist who became famous on Broadway, who is very happy to be part of this new project that has the participation of Camila Cabello and which would also be his new opportunity to demonstrate how comprehensive he can become. to be the singer, who has not only prepared to bring the pop of the moment to life, but is also one of the most coveted singers of the moment.

For now, Shawn Mendes’ girlfriend has not confirmed anything yet, but what is known is that the Latin-American star is focused on continuing to work on his music, which is why in recent days it became a trend in main social networks, when a group of fans urged the rest of their fans to tune into the concert that he offered through YouTube, with the aim of releasing his acoustic songs.