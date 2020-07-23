YouTube Launches Mini Documentary Inspired By Bad Bunny

YouTube Music released a mini-documentary this Wednesday about Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny.

This project is part of the “Artist Spotlight Story” series , where YouTube highlights the artistic careers of celebrities such as Camila Cabello and J Balvin.

These videos were produced by YouTube Music and directed by Kristian Mercado. In the video you can see how the artist started his career.

Bad Bunny showed how this dream began and told how it came to be recognized worldwide .

“It feels good to be able to connect with people who don’t speak your language.” Bad Bunny

In one of the scenes where the famous shows how all his fans admire him, he talks about the great power that music has to connect with people from all over the world.

“I have been able to process all the changes I have had in my life, from working in a supermarket to singing in the most important places in the world with so many people who know you and have made you famous.” Bad Bunny

The scenes from this mini documentary were filmed in an abandoned shopping mall in Miami and show old images of the artists with other current videos of some Bad Bunny performances.

The reggaeton also talked about how he has used his fame to talk about social problems such as violence against the African American community and discrimination against transgender people.

Bad Bunny is one of the most important reggaeton artists in the world, since he was the first to appear in Rolling Stone magazine , in addition to being the first Latin artist to reach number two on the global list “Billboard 200”.

He recently collaborated with Playboy magazine and is on the list of the 25 most watched artists on YouTube.