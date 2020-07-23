Without underwear: Jennifer Aniston captivated everyone in the networks

The 51-year-old American film and television actress, Jennifer Aniston , is one of the world’s most recognized artists and much loved by her fans. Brad Pitt’s ex-wife used her fame well to raise awareness in recent weeks about the use of the mask.

Jennifer along with her friend and former Friends cast, Courteney Cox, have used their social networks to keep their followers alert in this complicated context.

Related news

Aniston currently has 34 million followers on Instagram and has many fandoms dedicated to her performances and experiences in the artistic world.

In recent days, a photograph of Jennifer Aniston with an open shirt, hat and no underwear on her upper body has circulated with great force . The viral pic was shared by one of these accounts of fans of the California native.

Undoubtedly, the former partner of Brad Pitt owns one of the most majestic beauties among celebrities.