Very human! Alex Rodríguez joined for the common good in this way

UNITED STATES.- The Mexican actress and singer Thalía continues in her devastating step on various social networks. Whether it is through Instagram, Twitter or TikTok, the queen of soap operas maintains her closeness with her fans who are waiting impatiently for the different posts she makes. For this reason, on this occasion she shared a publication in which she shows the beauty that she possesses and that, undoubtedly, her public thanks her.

In this way, the interpreter of the famous melodrama “María la del Barrio” is shown in a red bathing suit in the mirror of her dressing table with “disheveled” hair and a big smile. For this reason, the Internet users went crazy and sent messages of love to the interpreter of “Equivocada” that, without a doubt, will make the heart of the actress fill with the great affection that her fans show her.

In this same sense, the publication is a video where the photograph of her is glimpsed, static, and some glitters that make her look somewhat magical. In turn, the background song is “Rosas”, a song performed by Thalía herself and which is part of her successful album “Amor a la mexicana” from 1997. For this reason, the song’s reference could be based on that, in the sink, there is a large bouquet of roses.