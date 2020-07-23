This week you can listen to the new song by Dua Lipa with J Balvin and Bad Bunny

The British singer surprised her fans on social media by announcing her next collaboration with J Balvin and Bad Bunny. We already want to hear it!

After ranking first among female artists with a billion views on four of her songs on Spotify, Dua Lipa surprised us all by announcing on Instagram that on Thursday she will premiere a song titled “One Day,” in collaboration with Bad Bunny, J Balvin , and Tainy . What a thrill!

“Do you remember those times when we were happy and didn’t know it?” Says the first preview of the video clip, which will surely be a success. Aquatic scenes, the city and fireworks appear to be protagonists. Maybe it’s a plot about the four elements, but that’s not all, did you recognize the background voice? Well, it is from the actress Úrsula Cordero, who plays Tokyo in “La casa de papel” and will be the star star in this new musical installment. Starting July 23, it will be available on all digital platforms. We already want to see it!

This is the first time that Dua has collaborated with Latinos and the good comments and positive reactions are taking over social media: