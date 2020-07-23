The songs that marked Selena Gomez’s career

” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />

It all started when Selena Gomez starred in the Disney series called “The Wizards of Waverly Place.” Her simplicity and authenticity made her one of the public’s favorite artists.

To celebrate her birthday , we tell you which were the songs that marked the career of this artist who has been consolidating over the years.

Tell Me Something I Don’t Know

This song was the main theme of the movie “The New Cinderella 2” , in which Selena was the protagonist. In this video the famous was 17 years old, times when her singing career was just beginning.

Magic

This song was especially sung for the tape “The Wizards of Weverly Place: The Movie” , where the artist brought out her talent as a singer and actress in the video.

Love You Like A Love Song

This is one of the most emblematic songs of the famous one, in 2012 it was one of the most talked about , and when asked about the success of this song he said it was due to his great happiness for the romance he had back then with Justin Bieber , to whom he dedicated this topic.

Hands To Myself

This song was a resounding success worldwide, since it was the first time that Selena Gomez appeared being sexier and more daring, a situation that caught the attention of all her fans.

I Can’t Get Enough

Selena Gomez made a great collaboration with J Balvin to create this song that characterizes the rhythm and the combination of voices in English and Spanish. In the video both artists appear playing and dancing on a bed.

“Boyfriend”, the last premiere of Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez released her new single “Boyfriend” during this quarantine, which talks about the singer’s emotional situation. The lyrics of this song came up while he was talking to his friends Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter about how he wanted to have a boyfriend already.

In the lyrics, the celebrity mentions that she wants a boyfriend, since there are some nights when she wants to be with someone.

With this song Selena Gomez makes it clear that she wants to leave behind all those bad love experiences and that’s why she decided to share what she feels with all her fans.