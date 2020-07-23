Soccer Club stars: Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria …

United States women’s soccer is one of the most developed in the world, and it will probably have a big boost from this story: Thanks to the concern of actress Natalie Portman, the city of Los Angeles will have a team in the State League. United. But the Black Swan star is not alone in the adventure, since although it is the main founder , the team also owns a large group of Hollywood stars, such as Eva Longoria and America Ferrera, and elite athletes, like Serena Williams.

After a 12-year impasse, the lineup will take women’s soccer back to the second-largest city in the United States, which hopes to compete in that category of the National Soccer League (NWSL) in the 2022 season. ” We wanted to make sure to add incredible partners that were from the world of soccer, leaders in sports, technology, business and entertainment, because that’s what our city is really about, “ Portman told local press at the time of the launch of the new one.

Along with Portman, Longoria and Ferrera, the actresses Jennifer Garner (Juno), Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black) and Jessica Chastain (Interstellar) also appear as owners. Meanwhile, investors include professional soccer players such as Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach and Lauren Cheney Holiday, tennis player Serena Williams and her daughter , as well as entrepreneurs from Netflix and other companies in the entertainment and technology sector. At the moment, the team bears the provisional name of Angel City and has the approval of the professional league, so the next step is to find a venue.

Serena Williams is one of the sports stars who joined the project. (AFP)

“It seemed ideal to bring (women’s) soccer to Los Angeles because we have passionate fans here, such robust youth soccer,” added Portman, who started moving the project after the US team won the women’s World Cup last year in France. During the celebration of the title, the actress wore the number 13 shirt of Alex Morgan, one of the figures on campus. “It would be an incredible cultural shift if we can draw more attention, light and celebration to these amazing athletes,” said the actress, who is celebrated worldwide for her character Jane Forster in the Thor and Avengers saga.

The current professional women’s soccer league in the United States -with the initials NWSL- is very young, since it started in 2012 since the previous version was closed that year. At the moment, the new league has 9 teams from different states and the country’s capital, Washington DC, to which the recently announced one from Los Angeles and another from Kentucky will soon join.

Beyond the number of teams, women’s soccer in the United States has a great development in the country, with many players in university tournaments. And at the international level it is the maximum power, with four world titles in the eight editions of the competitions organized by FIFA, in addition to a runner-up and three third places . The current two-time champion of the world, the United States has on its roster Megan Rapinoe, the best player of 2019, and Alex Morgan, another global star who is returning to activity after having been a mother for the first time.