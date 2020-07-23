Selena Gomez: The 5 controversies that have marked her 28 years

Despite the fame, the American has not been exempt from controversy throughout her career.

1.- In September 2017, the interpreter of “Lose You To Love Me” underwent a kidney transplant due to the health problems she had with lupus. The organ was donated by her best friend Francia Raisa, with whom she broke off relations after the actress showed her anger at the lifestyle that Selena Gomez led. The advice that France offered her was taken badly by Selena, who stopped talking to her friend in October 2017.

2.- Selena Gomez had a relationship with Justin Bieber, which began in 2010. The courtship was surrounded by problems since Selena’s friends like Taylor Swift were against romance since it was very harmful to her.

The artists had a strong discussion through their Instagram profiles after Bieber complained about the criticism of Sofia Richie, so Selena advised her not to mistreat her followers since they always gave her support.

These words were not taken in a good way by the interpreter, who replied that “it is fun to see people who used me to attract attention and are still trying to point me this way”.

Selena was not silent and replied, “How funny as those who cheated multiple times point to those who forgave and supported, no wonder the fans are angry.”

3.- In April 2020, the native of Texas released a song titled “Boyfriend”, and sparked controversy as several of her followers compared it to the subject of the same name by her ex-partner Justin Bieber.

The song talks about finding a new romance after being in multiple relationships and always being with the “wrong one.” The video showed Selena in a car with a cage with amphibians that she goes out on dates to see if anyone is chosen.

The 28-year-old songwriter later revealed the story behind the lyrics, which she composed alongside Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter.

“Julia called me and asked how I was feeling and I said ‘I don’t know, I want a boyfriend.’ I answered that because I was in a moment of excitement about the future and because I’m open to it.”

4.- The Weeknd and Selena Gomez had a relationship in 2017, which lasted less than a year.

The romance had its ups and downs due to the busy schedules of the artists. The breakup came after she and Justin Bieber were seen at various meetings. According to “People”, it was all a simple friendship between Bieber and Selena.

5.- Three years ago, the philanthropist caused a stir on social networks after the photographer Mert Alas uploaded an image on Instagram where Selena can be seen half-naked.

The singer appears covering herself only with a towel and reveals her butt that she was wearing a thong.

Said photograph unleashed criticism from followers, who questioned the fact that he posed that way when he did not have the need to do so.