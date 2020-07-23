Selena Gomez impacta con look andrógino usando un traje masculino con blazer escotado que dejó al desnudo sus atributos

Many celebrities reach the peak of elegance by wearing increasingly expensive dresses, with designs and decorations with brilliants and a lot of luxury. But Selena Gomez, who has just turned 28, has known how to look elegant with more than just dresses from a very young age.

And it is that the androgynous style is increasingly used by artists today, wearing male suits designed to enhance female charms, combining sensuality and elegance.

Selena Gomez is pure elegance wearing a masculine outfit

Jennifer Lopez, Kate Middleton, Alba Flores, are just some of the stars who have shown the most captivating looks with men’s suits, and this trend is now joined by Selena Gomez.

The Instagram profile @selenaa_gmz_ published in his gallery a photo of the interpreter of “Boyfriend” arriving at a work appointment wearing a rather sober black male suit, consisting of baggy pants and a maxi blazer with a very sensual neckline, and unused nothing underneath, no top or shirt. Her hair was loose with soft waves, and she completed the look with high black sandals and a white bag.

For several months, she has not reappeared in public due to the pandemic, since she has been sheltered at home with her family. But she has shared photos from her garden, sporting a very comfortable sports outfit, leaving aside the ostentatious and hugging the casual outfits.

The work has not stopped for Selena Gomez since in full confinement due to the pandemic, she recorded the song Past Life at a distance with Trevor Daniel, whose music video was also made from the houses of each of the artists.