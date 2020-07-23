Selena Gomez and the story behind her feud with Demi Lovato

Selena Gomez rose to fame after starring in the television series The Wizards of Waverly Place . The American actress, who turned 28 on July 22, has faced complicated moments throughout her artistic career: from her health problems after being diagnosed with Lupus, her episodes of anxiety and bipolarity, to her controversial love relationship with Justin Bieber . This without forgetting her fractured relationship with Demi Lovato , who was once her best friend.

Despite the years and how much her image has changed, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato continue to be considered stars of the Disney Channel , where they undoubtedly consolidated their careers. However, their friendship did not survive time and a strange rivalry was born from their breakup.

That’s how they started to be friends

Selena Gomez began her career at age 10 in the children’s series Barney and her friends , where she met Demi Lovato. Since then, the singers began a friendship that seemed unbreakable, but they say that time does not pass in vain and in recent years, according to their statements, they broke all contact.

After becoming two renowned Disney figures, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato starred in the popular film Princess Protection Program , a film that captured their true relationship and the love they had. After this film project, everything seemed to be falling apart.

The reasons for the enmity between Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez

During 2008, Selena Gomez had a love relationship with Nick Jonas . At that time he met Taylor Swift , who was then dating Joe Jonas. The singers became very close. From that date until today they are practically inseparable.

The friendship between Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift was strengthened to such an extent that Demi Lovato supposedly began to feel apart. It was then when a controversial viral video emerged in which Lovato appears signing autographs, but his expression changes when asked about Selena Gomez, to which she responds: “Ask Taylor.”

Thereafter, the American press and fans would notice certain ups and downs in the friendship of Gomez and Lovato due to a series of controversial statements. In April 2020, Demi Lovato gave an interview to Harper’s BAZAAR magazine., where the rumors of her followers were confirmed, as the singer revealed that they were no longer friends.

In 2018, Demi Lovato had a relapse after 6 years of sobriety. Once recovered, the singer had an incredible presentation at the 2020 Grammy Awards . Several artists congratulated Lovato through Instagram, including Selena Gomez.

“When you grow up with someone, you will always wish her the best, but she and I are no longer friends. So [the Instagram post] felt … I will always have love for her and wish everyone nothing but the best” Demi Lovato told Harper’s BAZAAR.

