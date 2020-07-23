Selena Gomez followed Britney Spears and also confessed her mental illness

Although today the struggles for human rights, inclusion, and respect for diversity have managed to raise the flag of achievement in several nations, today Selena Gomez decided to extend her helping hand to those who are diagnosed with mental illness, a The young woman’s group is stigmatized, after she officially revealed her bipolar disorder.

Since the interpreter of Naturally confessed to Miley Cyrus last April, during a live broadcast on Instagram, which was part of the group of individuals with mental illnesses, she mustered the courage to express that she is proud to support thousands of People who, like her, fight to stay safe, therefore, today promoted a campaign to raise more than 100 million dollars to help those most in need in these health conditions.

Related news

With this particular altruistic initiative, the specialized magazine Forbes public carried out an interview with Selena Gomez in which the young woman revealed all the details associated with the collection of the large sum of money in the next 10 years, in addition, she highlighted that with hardly a contribution An annual 1% of the profits from its new beauty brand Rare, added to the contributions of associations, will be able to easily meet the goal.

Before the news, thousands of followers of the ex of Justin Bieber were encouraged to extend congratulations for the contribution to the most disadvantaged, at the same time the celebrity saw how his official networks received thousands of red hearts and thumbs up in order to be celebrating precisely This is her 28th birthday.