Nicki Minaj announced her pregnancy on the networks with a daring photo production

With a daring photo production, Nicki Minaj announced her first pregnancy Credit: Instagram

” Pregnant “. With that simple and forceful word, Nicki Minaj accompanied the first of a series of photographs with which he announced to the world his new state.

The 37-year-old American singer chose to share the good news on her Instagram account, and received a waterfall of congratulations and good wishes. In that first photograph, Minaj shows off her prominent tummy clad in a two-piece swimsuit. Later, other images from the same production would arrive with similar outfits. “Love. Marriage. Baby stroller. Bursting with excitement and gratitude. Thank you all for the good wishes,” she wrote alongside one of them.

This is not the first time that the artist has gone to the networks to make surprising announcements about her personal life. In October of last year, Minaj shared in her Instagram account a post that reported her marriage to Kenneth Petty. “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10-21-19”, read the text that accompanied the clip, in which two cups with the legends “sir” and “lady” could be seen.

“When you’re with someone you feel like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world,” he told People magazine last month.