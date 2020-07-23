Miley Cyrus buys a new chaff in the luxurious Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles

The singer and actress Miley Cyrus has recently closed the sale of a house in the Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, for nearly five million euros, 4.3 million euros at the current exchange rate. The house was built in 1957 but was recently renovated and expanded.

The property has six bedrooms and five bathrooms with almost 560 square meters. Upgrades include hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and a modern kitchen. In addition, it has living rooms, a home theater with a snack bar, and a spacious dining room. Outside there is a large barbecue area on the terrace, with a lagoon-style pool.