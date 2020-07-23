Kylie Jenner enamora en conjunto de mini short y blazer de cuadros blancos y negros

Kylie Jenner is the youngest of the Kardashian clan, but that doesn’t make her the least important. With a fortune close to one billion dollars and more than 180 million followers on social networks, she currently dominates the world of entertainment.

For each publication he makes online, he is estimated to earn more than $ 500,000 due to his great power of influence over the youth population, who buy any product that Stormi’s mother sponsors or produces .

In fashion, she is usually the one who dictates trends, always positioning the clothes she uses. From elegant dresses, such as the one she wore for the last Met Gala , to casual outfits, Kylie decides what’s in and what’s out.

A peculiar set caught the attention of his fans in 2015. In the photos they took, one of them shared by the @clothesofkylie account , he looks elegant and casual with a set of blazer and mini shorts, made of fabric with black and white squares, finishing the outfit with black heels.

Kylie Jenner in plaid blazer and mini shorts

She chose this look for lunch at the then-popular Los Angeles restaurant, The Ivy .

“Beautiful her clothes” commented one of the followers in the photo, where Kylie gets out of her truck, surely to meet one of her sisters inside the place, and is harassed by photographers, just when her domain in the world of makeup.