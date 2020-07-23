Kanye West returns to the fray and claims he wants to divorce Kim Kardashian

Kanye West keeps rolling and going downhill. The singer, who intends to run for the presidency of the White House in the next American elections in November, has once again set Twitter on fire with a message that once again has a clear objective: his wife Kim Kardashian . West says he has been trying to divorce her for two years after accusing her of wanting to lock him up in a psychiatric hospital.

Kanye West’s message has been erased in a few hours but its content has run like wildfire. “I’ve been trying to get a divorce since Kim met with Meek at Warldolf for prison reform,” says the rapper, something that happened two years ago.









Kany West is excited after the debut of Virgil Abloh as creative director of Louis Vuitton

(OLIVIER BORDE / BESTIMAGE / GTRES)

In fact, the couple’s environment already told The Sun that it is very likely that they will not overcome the current crisis they are experiencing. It seems that Kanye West is in the middle of an outbreak due to his bipolarity, which is why he would be doing things as strange as crying in the middle of his first political rally or locking himself in a bunker to flee from Kim Kardashian and his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. According to the rapper, both want to lock him up in a psychiatric center.

The Kim Kardashian divorce is not the only pearl that Kanye West has dropped. In another of his tweets, he assured that Michael Jackson’s death was not accidental: “Michael Jackson told them about Tommy before they killed him.” With Tony he means the former CEO of Sony Music, Tony Mottola, Mariah Carey’s first husband and current husband of Thalía.

Kanye West y Kim Kardashian

(Chris Pizzello / GTRES)









There are conspiracy theories that point to Mottola as one of the architects of Michael Jackson’s death due to clashes they had years ago and that made the pop star brand him a racist.

Another of Kanye West’s enigmatic tweets is addressed to his mother-in-law: “ Kim (Kardashian) saved my daughter in the name of Jesus. It is only God’s decision. I will live for my children. Kris (Jenner) I’m on Cody if you’re not planning another one of your Playboy photography sessions with my kids. ”

Kim Kardashian with the Kanye West jewels at the latest MTV Awards gala.

(Gtres)

The Kardashians have not made any statements in this regard but from what seems the situation in that house is going from bad to worse : Kanye West’s mental health does not improve nor does his marriage to Kim Kardashian, who could end in divorce.







