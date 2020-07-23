Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich engaged after four months of dating

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich announced on Wednesday that they had gotten engaged, hinting that they were planning to tie the knot very soon.

Demi Lovato is getting married. On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the 27-year-old singer announced her engagement to Max Ehrich, an actor barely 29 years old known for having played in the series “The Young and the Restless”, “Under the Dome” and “The Path” “. The lovebirds have been dating for about four months and now seem determined to take the next step. Demi Lovato is also certain: he is the father of her future children.

“I am delighted to have a family and a life with you”

On Instagram, the interpreter of “Sorry Not Sorry” published a series of photos captured on a beach in Malibu with her future husband. She unveils her engagement ring, a jewel set with a huge diamond created by the jeweler Peter Marco. “@Maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you. (…) I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents), with flaws and everything. You never put pressure on me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I am honored to accept your request. (…) I am delighted to have a family and a life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. To our future !!!! ”, she wrote.

“I am infinitely in love with you”

For his part, Max Ehrich has shared other pictures from the same series and also posted a message of love. He hints that the wedding could be celebrated very soon. “You are every love song, every movie, every lyric, everything I could dream of and more in a life partner.” Words cannot express how infinitely I am in love with you forever and more. I can’t spend another second of my time here on Earth without experiencing the miracle of having you as a wife, ”the comedian wrote.

Before meeting Max Ehrich, Demi Lovato had been in a relationship with model Austin Wilson and clothing designer Henry Alexander Levy. Relationships that have helped her regain a taste for life after the overdose that almost killed her in July 2018. Two years after the tragedy, the young woman is now preparing to write a new page in her life, more fulfilled than ever