Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich caught after marriage proposal

After the big moment, the couple celebrated with a dinner for two.

Four months after they started dating, Demi Lovato was surprised this Thursday, the 22nd, with a marriage proposal from Max Ehrich. A moment that has not ceased to be shared (with much emotion) on social networks.

After the big ‘yes’, the couple decided to celebrate with dinner for two at a restaurant in Los Angeles, as recorded by paparazzi, which have since been shared digitally.

Demi made the news public at dawn on Thursday. The images, the first of the couple while engaged, were captured when the marriage proposal was still secret.

See below.